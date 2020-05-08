2020 May 8 15:58

Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY

Coal exports in April fell by 22.4%

In January-April 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 1,643,661 tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

In April 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 534,638 tonnes of export coal (-22.4%, year-on-year).

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo.