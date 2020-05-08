2020 May 8 15:32

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows, filling of oil reservoirs and COVID-19 spread.

In January-April 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo (-41%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 11% to 3.04 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo plunged over four times to 864,000 tonnes while transshipment of general cargo increased by 2.6% to 869,000 tonnes.

The number of ship calls decreased by 17% a quarter to 457 units including 126 tankers and 90 bulkers.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.