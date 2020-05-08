2020 May 8 14:43

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%

Coal loading grew by 1.2%, oil – 3.4%

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 107 million tonnes in January-April 2020, up 2.8%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 44.3 million tonnes (+1.6%, year-on-year), to the port of the Southern Region – 27 million tonnes (+3.1%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 35.7 million tonnes (+4.2%).

Coal accounted for 50.4%, oil – 25.4%, ferrous metal – 6.4%, fertilizers – 5.8%.

In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 1.2%, year-on-year, to over 52.2 million tonnes including over 5.2 million tonnes to southern ports (up 15.8%), about 17 million tonnes to north-western ports (down 4.6%) and more than 30 million tonnes to far eastern ports (up 2.4%).



Loading of oil cargo exceeded 30.3 million tonnes (+3.4%), including 10.7 million tonnes to southern ports (-6.7%), 16.8 million tonnes to north-western ports (+9.6%) and over 2.8 million tonnes to the far eastern ports (+10.9%).



