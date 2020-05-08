2020 May 8 13:56

Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works

Coal transshipment facility Lavna will be one of the most advanced sea terminals in the country

Oversite excavation is underway at the construction site of Lavna coal terminal (western coast of the Kola Bay, Murmansk region) as part of preparations for the main phase of construction works, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile.



Cleaning-up is being conducted for construction of a berth intended for ships of Marine Rescue Service.



The project was officially kicked off on 30 March 2018.



Lavna project is included in the comprehensive plan for modernization and expansion of main transport infrastructure till 2024, Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation and Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System”.



The terms of the concession agreement for financing of Lavna port construction were approved by RF Government on 1 October 2018. The concession agreement provides for construction of a coal terminal, development of the existing railway infrastructure on the eastern coast of the Kola Bay and construction of new railway infrastructure of the western coast.



Coal transshipment facility Lavna will be one of the most advanced sea terminals in the country. The project provides for introduction of a special technology allowing for minimization of impact on the environment. The port will have a closed conveyor, an aspiration system and a dust suppression system at all transfer points as well as a water sprinkling system at the coal storage yard.

A deep-water berth of 660 meters in length will be able to accommodate two large bulk carriers with deadweight of 20 to 150,000 tonnes. The Kola Bay is ice fee round the year, so the terminal will operate in all seasons without involvement of icebreakers.

Related links:

Lavna coal terminal to reach design capacity of 18 million tonnes in 2022 >>>>

Lavna terminal is under construction >>>>

Shareholders agreement on construction of Lavna terminal signed under Murmansk Transport Hub project >>>>