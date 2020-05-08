2020 May 8 11:21

Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports

The President believes we have the capacity to work faster to this end

Since the domestic transport network saw a decline in its throughput we need to come back to the question of prioritising cargo trans-shipment through Russian seaports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on transport sector development held on 7 May 2020 via videoconference.



According to the President, Russian port facilities are quite competitive compared to foreign ports and “today, we have a real opportunity to make headway in attracting more cargo flows to Russian ports”.



“We have the capacity to work faster to redirect our cargo flows to Russian ports. We have the reserves to boost our competitiveness and effectiveness in all means of transport and logistics services”, believes Vladimir Putin.

However, he emphasized, this should be beneficial for transport businesses, as well as for Russian producers and exporters.



The President also reminded about the instruction to set up a special economic zone in the Caspian Sea, “which calls for creating a modern transport hub”.



In the opinion of Vladimir Putin, “in order to win over these markets and make Russian products more competitive, our exporters must work together with transport companies”.



According to earlier statements, Russia’s foreign trade cargo will be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023, Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), said at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.



Aleksandr Poshivai emphasized that transshipment of Russia’s foreign trade cargo via the ports of Baltic states and Ukraine in 2019 reduced by almost 6 million tonnes, year-on-year.

