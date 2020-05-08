-
2020 May 8 13:05
Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of April 2020, the company said in its release.
This throughput was a five per cent increase compared to the same month in 2019. The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 586.3Mt, an increase of three per cent from the same time last year.
The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 45.7Mt, of which 45.2Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput represents a seven per cent increase from April 2019.
Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 143,000 tonnes, a decrease of 13 per cent from the same month in 2019.
The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 15.1Mt, a decrease of two per cent from April 2019.
Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 142,000 tonnes, an increase of 68 per cent from the same month in 2019.
Другие новости по темам: Pilbara Ports Authority