2020 May 8 13:05

Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.8 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of April 2020, the company said in its release.

This throughput was a five per cent increase compared to the same month in 2019. The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 586.3Mt, an increase of three per cent from the same time last year.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 45.7Mt, of which 45.2Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput represents a seven per cent increase from April 2019.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 143,000 tonnes, a decrease of 13 per cent from the same month in 2019.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 15.1Mt, a decrease of two per cent from April 2019.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 142,000 tonnes, an increase of 68 per cent from the same month in 2019.