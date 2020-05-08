2020 May 8 10:29

Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020

The Port of Los Angeles moved 688,999 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in April. While that figure was 53% more than March volumes, it represents a decrease of 6.45% compared to last April, which is the standard comparison, the company said in its release.



April loaded imports increased 2.6% to 370,111 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports decreased 16.2% to 130,321 TEUs. Empty containers declined 14.4% to 188,567 TEUs. In total, April volumes totaled 688,999 TEUs.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic and serves as the temporary homeport of the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in the five-county Southern California region.