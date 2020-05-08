2020 May 8 09:28

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are growing in response to the increase of China’s oil imports in April

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $240 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $160 pmt (+$15)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $37 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $137 (+$5).

- MGO - $245 (+$28).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $265 (+$85).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $205 (+$30).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.