2020 May 7 17:50

LR unveils global team of remote survey champions

LR has positioned a global team of remote survey champions to support the use of remote surveys within the marine and offshore industries. LR has offered remote survey capability for many years and in recent months, requests for remote services have increased as access to ships and assets in many parts of the world has become more challenging, LR said in its release.

The team, comprising dozens of dedicated subject matter experts, are located in key marine and offshore hubs around the world; including Rotterdam, Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Copenhagen, Piraeus, Cadiz, Southampton, Hull, Houston, Miami, Kobe, Yokohama, Guangzhou, Seoul, Dubai and Singapore. The team is charged with delivering complex remote surveying capability to support client requests which not only address the immediate challenges, but also ensure a systematic and repeatable approach for the future of surveillance activities.

“At LR, Remote is about making our people, our expertise and our solutions available remotely as well as physically. Technology is an enabler, but the value continues to be our human expertise and experience. It’s not about relaxing requirements, it’s about adapting and embracing what the digital age empowers us to achieve to provide the equivalence of services remotely. I am so excited to see LR leading the way to keep our clients and the sectors we serve moving,” said James Forsdyke, Marine & Offshore Head of Product Management.

LR Marine & Offshore Director Nick Brown said: “Classification Societies are collectively witnessing accelerated demand for remote surveys, transitioning the way we all provide our services. LR is leading this acceleration through our strengthened remote support, and our dedicated remote survey champions will ensure that our clients work with the people they know and trust as they explore this capability and drive our industry forward.”