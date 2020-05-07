2020 May 7 17:34

Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors

Anton Siluanov says river transport companies are eligible for small and medium-sized business support



When summarizing the results of the meeting on transport industry of the country held through video conference suggested to include inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors.



“I suggest expanding the list of sectors most affected by the pandemic implications. Yes, the Minister of Finance (Anton Siluanov - Ed.) said that many companies of the sector, both small and medium-size ones are eligible (for state support measures - Ed.) while some of them are not. We see there are gaps, they are evident. That should be thoroughly analyzed and the list should be expanded with inland water transport and suburban trains. It is just to be considered if they can get use of measures already available or not. If not, we should think how to help them and thus extend state support measures onto all types and sectors of transport”, said the president.



