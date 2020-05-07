  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 7 15:53

    NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020

    The company’s turnover grew by 0.9% year-on-year
    NCSP Group informs that the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January–March 2020 grew by 0.9% year-on-year. NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume.

    Among the key drivers was growth in oil transshipment volumes by 1,216 thousand tons against the backdrop of the total increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation.

    In January–March 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 6.7% or 1,767 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 28,307 thousand tons.

    Crude oil transshipment for 3 months of 2020 increased to 17,645 thousand tons, by 7.4%, (or 1,216 thousand tons) year-on-year, which is 4.7 p.p. higher than the industry growth rates. Oil products turnover increased to 10,355 thousand tons, 5.3%, (or 517 thousand tons), which is 1.5 p.p. higher than the industry growth rates.

    The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 76.7% to 158,000 tons.

    Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 149,000 tons, below the figure for the previous-year period (–18.5%).

    In January–March 2020, the volume of bulk cargo transshipment at terminals of NCSP Group amounted to 1,579 thousand tons, which is close to the result for Q1 2019 (–1.4%).

    The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment increased by 27.3% or 214 thousand tons and reached 997 thousand tons. Coal cargo turnover amounted to 341 thousand tons.

    Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 25,000 tons (+13.1%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the reorientation of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances: high raw sugar market price; low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market.

    In January–March 2020, transshipment of general cargo at terminals of NCSP Group decreased by 29.2%, or 1,197 thousand tons, relative to the result of the first quarter last year, and amounted to 2,895 thousand tons.

    The reduction in volumes was mainly due to the drop to 2,553 thousand tons (–32%, or by 1,202,000 tons) in ferrous metals and cast iron turnover amid unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products.

    Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 284,000 tons, an increase of 45,000 tons (+18.8%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market.

    Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 32,000 tons and 26,000 tons, respectively.

    NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 1,215,000 tons or 134,000 TEU in January–March 2020, which is 19.5% less in tons or 16.3% less in TEU compared to the previous year against the background of reduced turnover of freighted import containers.

    In January–March 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 97,000 tons, which is 39,000 tons more against the same period in 2019.

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January–March 2020/2019 (thousand tons)

     

    January–March

    Change

    2020

    2019

    thousand tons

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    34,092.215

    33,799.737

    292.478

    0.87%

    Liquid cargo, total

    28,306.839

    26,539.640

    1,767.199

    6.66%

    Crude oil

    17,644.596

    16,428.803

    1,215.792

    7.40%

    Oil products

    10,354.540

    9,837.914

    516.626

    5.25%

    UAN

    149.485

    183.372

    –33.887

    –18.48%

    Seed oils

    158.219

    89.551

    68.668

    76.68%

    Bulk cargo, total

    1,578.672

    1,600.573

    –21.901

    –1.37%

    Iron ore raw materials

    996.770

    782.796

    213.974

    27.33%

    Other ore cargo

    20.521

    72.992

    –52.471

    -71.89%

    Chemical cargo

    216.126

    191.024

    25.102

    13.14%

    Coal

    340.664

    379.213

    –38.548

    -10.17%

    Sugar and other

    4.590

    174.548

    –169.957

    –97.37%

    General cargo, total

    2,895.145

    4,092.050

    –1,196.906

    –29.25%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    2,553.053

    3,755.119

    –1,202.066

    –32.01%

    Timber

    31.610

    82.080

    –50.470

    –61.49%

    Timber (thousand cubic meters)

    57.473

    149.236

    –91.763

    –61.49%

    Nonferrous metals

    284.471

    239.421

    45.049

    18.82%

    Perishable goods

    26.011

    15.430

    10.580

    68.57%

    Containers

    1,214.547

    1,509.140

    –294.593

    –19.52%

    Containers

    1,214.547

    1,509.140

    –294.593

    –19.52%

    Containers (thousand TEU)

    134.416

    160.579

    –26.163

    –16.29%

    Other cargo

    97.012

    58.333

    38.679

    66.31%


    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe in terms of cargo turnover in 2019. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142,5 million tones. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2019 totaled USD $866,4 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC NCSP, LLC PTP, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, IPP Ltd, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company and LLC SFP.

  RSS   Subscription

