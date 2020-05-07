2020 May 7 15:26

ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019

ESL Shipping says it has published its sustainability report for year 2019. The report gives an insight into the company’s continuous work to improve sustainability and responsibility in daily dry bulk shipping operations.

“We firmly believe our responsible way of operating gives our clients the extra trust and comfort they need during current troubled times”, says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

The past year was the first full year with present company structure and fleet. In 2018, AtoB@C Shipping was included in to figures from 1st of September and Viikki and Haaga from the first commercial voyage. Therefore, we saw a huge increase in distance sailed compared to 2018 which contributed to the increased emissions as well. In 2020, our main environmental target is to perform large scale trials using biodiesel and biogas in our ships

ESL Shipping together with its fully owned subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea with a fleet of 51 vessels ranging from 3,000 to 56,000 deadweight tons. ESL Shipping operates the most environmentally friendly 5-star Clean Shipping Index-rated LNG-fueled bulk carriers Haaga and Viikki. In 2019, group’s net sales were 175 MEUR and operating profit 14.6 MEUR. ESL Shipping is part of the Aspo Group.

