2020 May 7 14:58

Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue going down amid concerns over excessive reserves of oil in the world.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $120 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $254 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $117.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $160

- VLSFO 0,5% - $230

- MGO - $235

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.