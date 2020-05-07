2020 May 7 12:54

Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD

As of 1 May 2020, cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes, 19% more, year-on-year, says press center of Azov-Don Basin Administration.



Transportation of transit cargo grew by 19% to 746,000 tonnes, internal turnover – by 17% to 123,000 tonnes.



Sulphur accounted for 26.9% of the total turnover, heavy fuel oil - for 14.5%, vacuum gasoil – for 14.5%.



In January-April, Azov-Don Basin Authority registered 606 vessel movements (273 downward and 333 upward) versus 530 vessel movements (194 downward and 336 upward) in the same period of the previous year.



Transit navigation in the Azov-Don Basin of inland water ways was opened on 1 April 2020. It should be noted that amid favorable weather conditions, technical readiness of the waterway and hydraulic engineering structures and interest of shipping companies Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) approved opening of the transit navigation on the Lower Don river (between Volgodonsk and Aksay) ahead of schedule, on 24 March 2020.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Authority is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River Don from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the river mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎