Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette

The corvette hull is under construction at Severnaya Verf shipyard

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the multi-deck superstructure for 20380-series corvette Strogy which is under construction at Severnaya Verf shipyard. USC says the superstructure will be towed to the customer in the middle of May and its installation will begin.

The superstructure is made of composite materials which, together with the design ensure optimal stealthiness among ships of this type and lower weight with increased useful space.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard has been engaged in construction of composite superstructures for the fleet of RF Navy from 2003. By today, the shipyard has delivered to Severnaya Verf and Amur shipyards 11 superstructures for corvettes of 20380 and 20385 designs.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.