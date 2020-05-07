2020 May 7 14:12

DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy

DOF Subsea has received a notice of early termination of a two-year charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy, from an international client. The notice period is 60 days, and the termination of the charter contract will be effective on 1 July 2020. DOF Subsea is entitled to a termination fee following the termination, the company said in its release.



On the positive side, DOF announced that an international charterer have awarded Skandi Skansen a contract for a ploughing scope of work with commencement later this year. Skandi Skansen is a large Anchor Handler/Installation vessel owned by DOF Installer ASA.



In addition, DOF Subsea announced a 6 months firm contract for one of the older CSVs to an international client. The client has options to extend the contract by up to 12 months.