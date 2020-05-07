2020 May 7 13:12

All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions

All American Marine, Inc. (AAM), together with Great Western Attractions (GWA), announced the launch of the first of two 80’x 27’ aluminum catamarans for operation as a passenger excursion vessels in Puget Sound. Designed by Teknicraft in Auckland New Zealand, these identical Subchapter T certified vessels were constructed at All American Marine’s state-of-the-art 57,000 square foot facility on Bellingham Bay. These vessels will be a part of GWA’s multi-faceted tourism experience based in downtown Seattle. The second, sister ship will be launched in June, the company said in its release.

GWA selected industry leaders AAM and Teknicraft Design, widely acknowledged for designing and building high quality and fuel-efficient aluminum vessel designs at a great value. These new vessels will combine innovative design features to enhance the passenger experience during excursions, as well as celebrating the prominent native culture that is a significant part of life in the Pacific Northwest. One specific feature is the unique design of an extended hull section on the bow and stern, creating a canoe-like appearance. These 149 passenger catamarans are powered by Twin Caterpillar C18 Engines rated at 803 bhp at 2100 rpm, driving Veem NiBrAL propellers, and are constructed to USCG Subchapter “T” standards, designed as a passenger vessel for use on “Lakes Bays and Sounds.”



As owners of the “Seattle Great Wheel” and “Wings over Washington” both located on Pier 57 on Seattle’s waterfront GWA is a leader in the Seattle tourism industry. Building their first vessel with AAM will only help grow their presence as well as contributing to an ever-increasing and valuable tourism industry on Seattle’s bustling waterfront.