2020 May 7 11:20

Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces

Baleària is working towards being the first shipping line in the world to obtain the Global Safe Site Covid-19 badge at the highest level (Excellence) from the international certification and inspection body Bureau Veritas, certifying that its ships and the ferry terminals that it manages implement specific procedures, cleaning plans, organisational and personal protective measures to prevent Covid-19. The carrier will also periodically be testing for the possible presence of the virus on surfaces in order to obtain the certificate at Excellence level, the company said in its release.

This certificate will guarantee that Baleària goes beyond the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, conducting more complete, reinforced procedures beyond those indicated by said authorities in terms of safety and cleaning. Certification will cover 16 of the company's ships (the 12 currently in operation and an additional 4 expected to enter service when the current restrictions on passenger travel are lifted), as well as the two ferry terminals that it manages directly (Dénia and Valencia). Certification is expected to be issued in early June, and will be renewed every 6 months with periodic inspections.

Baleària's aim is to obtain the certificate at the Excellence level, for which Bureau Veritas will examine the effectiveness of its programme by measuring appropriate disinfection of surfaces to deal with any possible presence of Covid-19, through periodic inspections conducted by a laboratory. For the initial analysis samples will be taken from 12 ships and 2 ferry terminals, with 19 analyses being performed, to be repeated each month on board two of the ships and at one ferry terminal. If a positive result is detected for any of the ships or facilities, an exceptional analysis will be conducted.



As for personal protective measures, the audit will systematically check the personal hygiene and social distancing provisions, the handling of PPE and identification of sensitive workers, among other elements. In terms of organisational measures, the aspects to be analysed include cleaning and periodic disinfection, capacity reduction, staggered arrivals and departures, and measures to deal with infection or suspected cases. The inspection will lastly cover the cleaning and disinfection of the facilities, the adaptation of spaces and air renewal plans.

Baleària currently operates 12 ships dedicated solely to goods transportation, as well as passengers who are authorised to travel. This has meant that since the state of emergency was first declared crew members and passengers have been in daily coexistence, providing the shipping line with a pilot model to develop its safety protocols. Various initiatives have been taken in this regard, in addition to stepping up cleaning and disinfection. Crew members in contact with passengers wear a mask, and also gloves in the kitchen areas. Crowding is avoided by spacing out embarkation, disembarkation and areas where queues occur (restaurant, reception…). The shipping line provides passengers with alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and since Monday 4 May they have been required to wear a mask when travelling. Lastly, the company has set up a COVID-19 monitoring committee and a specific communication channel, while optimising crew shift rotas to avoid infection on board.