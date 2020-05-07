  The version for the print

    Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%

    By 2030, NSR throughput may grow to 120 million tonnes

    In January-April, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) exceeded 10 million tonnes, which is 4.5% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

    According to earlier statements, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route will grow with intensive development of mineral resource centers. It can increase to 120 million tonnes by 2030 and to 160 million tonnes by 2035, Aleksandr Krutikov, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, said at the plenary session of the IX international forum “Arctic: Today and the future”.

