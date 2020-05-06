2020 May 6 17:24

Kotug acquires full ownership of Marsol

KOTUG International B.V. has completed the 100% acquisition of Marsol International Ltd., a leading offshore and marine terminal service centre, specialized in offshore single point mooring (SPM) terminals and related infrastructure, the company said in its release. The acquisition is a strategic addition to KOTUG’s portfolio in the worldwide offshore industry, and will strengthen KOTUG’s position in the maritime services industry in the Middle East.



The core business of Marsol is integrity management based commercial and technical marine service solutions for SPM & offshore terminals. Over the years Marsol’s management has operated on 32 offshore marine terminals in more than 20 countries. Marsol’s operational headquarters are based in Dubai.



The daily management of Marsol will be in the hands of Mr. Willem de Vries responsible for KOTUG’s Middle East office in Dubai.