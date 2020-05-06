2020 May 6 17:29

Throughput of port Azov in 4M’2020 fell by 2.5% YoY

Internal turnover of Azov seaport is flat, year-on-year

In January-April 2020, seaport of Azov handled 2.303 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.5%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport was flat, year-on-year, at 2.184 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic grew by 68% to 932,000 tones with imports having increased by 12% to 149,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 26% to 1,103,000 tonnes, transit – by 34% to 119,000 tonnes.



In January-April 2020, transshipment of grain grew by 41% to 1.839 million tonnes, transshipment of oil products fell by 39% to 200,000 tonnes, transshipment of coal plunged 5.7 times to 101,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 714 arrivals and 723 departures versus 698 arrivals and 723 departures in January-April 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.