2020 May 6 16:24

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’20 climbed by 9.6% YoY

The terminal handled 212 ships in January-April

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) says it transshipped 22.25 million tonnes of oil in January-April 2020, up 9.6%, year-on-year.

In April, shipments of CPC totaled 5,328,017 tonnes (42,278,004 barrels), up almost 30% as compared with April 2019. Over a month the terminal handled 52 tankers. In January-April - 212 tankers.

Out of the 5,328,017 tons of crude oil loaded in April 2020, 2,400,509 tons is crude oil from the Tengiz Field, 836,609 tons from the Karachaganak Field, 1,332,810 tons from the Kashagan Field, and 71,432 tons of crude oil from other Kazakhstani producers.

In total, the Kazakhstan shippers loaded 4,641,360 tons of crude oil in April, with another 686,657 tons of crude oil loaded coming from Russia.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: CPC Shareholders are Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7 %) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGas – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1,75%) – 20,75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1,75%.