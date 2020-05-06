2020 May 6 14:53

IAA PortNews' webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?” slated for May 13

Traffic conditions, cargo base, available fleet, scrapping dynamics will be in the spotlight



The webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?” will be held on invitation of IAA PortNews on 13 May 2020 at 11:00 Moscow time.



The speakers are Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, and Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy to General Director of shipping company Volgotrans. Involvement of other speakers is possible.



Debottlenecking of Russia’s Unified Deepwater System, high-value export cargo, risks of operating obsolete fleet, transportation of construction aggregates, new shipbuilding materials, reduction of crews, alternatie fuels will be on the agenda.



Prior registration is required: av@portnews.ru (name, position, Email and telephone number). Number of participants is limited – not more than 100.



The recorded webinar will be later available in Russian on the PortNews TV.



