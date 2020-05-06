2020 May 6 13:48

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,345 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 107 against the previous week

Between April 27 and May 1, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 107 against the previous week to RUB 4,345 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 160 to RUB 3,167, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 95 to RUB 2,340, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – increased by RUB 517 to RUB 6,054, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 1,305 to RUB 11,775.