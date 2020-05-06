2020 May 6 14:31

Malaga Cruise Port raises the quality standards concerning Cruise Traffic, environment and management of services

Malaga Cruise Port has been awarded with the certification for ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, this second one implemented since 2013, Global Ports Holding said in its release. These ones are internationally recognised standards for the management of businesses. The standards provide guidance and tools for the company which wants to ensure that our services consistently meet customer’s requirements, and that quality is consistently improved. The company has gone through a deep process of implementation concerning controls for those activities that have an effect on the management and environment, including handling and treatment of waste and energy consumption.

For the company the excellence in these fields has always been one of the top priorities to assure the commitment with environmental sustainability and this step taken is a clear example of the way to work in the near future. Malaga is considered a “Smart City” and currently has the largest European ecoefficient city initiatives so this perfectly fits local government action plan.

Malaga Cruise Port is the first port in Spain to be awarded with a Quality Service Certification concerning Cruise Traffic. The certificate has been renewed every year since 2012. By this way the cruise terminals of the port of Málaga have come to be a reference of quality in relation to cruise traffic service for the rest of terminals and ports operating at the national level.