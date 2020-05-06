  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 6 17:10

    Seanergy Maritime announces pricing of additional $5.2 million offering

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to purchase approximately $5.2million of its common shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase Common Shares in a concurrent private placement, the company said in its release.

    Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 43,350,000 Common Shares. In a concurrent private placement, the Company has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to 43,350,000 Common Shares.

    The warrants will be exercisable upon issuance and have an exercise price of $0.12per share. The warrants will expire 5years from the issuance date. The purchase price for one Common Share and a corresponding warrant will be $0.12. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $5.2million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses.

    The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about May7, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Maxim Group LLC is actingas sole placement agent for the offering.

    About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesizeship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels, with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 dwt and an average fleet age of approximately 11 years. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and itsClass B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Другие новости по темам: Seanergy Maritime  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 6

18:01 Nassau Cruise Port launches bond offering
17:47 Eckerö Line and DFDS started cooperation
17:36 Jan De Nul Group turnover in 2019 exceeded EUR 2 billion
17:29 Throughput of port Azov in 4M’2020 fell by 2.5% YoY
17:24 Kotug acquires full ownership of Marsol
17:10 Seanergy Maritime announces pricing of additional $5.2 million offering
16:48 Ailes Marines selects Van Oord for the foundation transport and installation works at Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm
16:24 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’20 climbed by 9.6% YoY
16:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Seattle with Pacbulk
15:32 Rechvodput announced tender for construction of 13 buoy tenders of 3050.1А design
15:05 Leading international maritime trade fair SMM to take place from 2 to 5 February 2021
14:53 IAA PortNews' webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?” slated for May 13
14:31 Malaga Cruise Port raises the quality standards concerning Cruise Traffic, environment and management of services
14:04 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000
13:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,345 in RF spot market
13:31 Regal Princess to call on Rotterdam
13:00 Crew changeovers needed urgently to support safe flow of commerce by sea - IMO
12:51 Russian Railways' network loading down 4.3% in 4M’ 2020
12:30 Port of Oakland gets new service to Asia, includes Saudi Arabia
12:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to the Middle East and Red Sea
11:48 Major construction and assembly works completed at Beloomut waterworks
11:30 Two additional container gantry cranes arrive at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai
11:16 Krasnoye Sormovo put into operation two more dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
11:03 Port of Long Beach joins to SEA-LNG coalition
10:53 Navigation opened in Novgorod and Pskov regions
10:30 APM Terminals Valencia certified as Authorised Economic Operator
10:09 CMA CGM will not apply Low Sulphur Surcharge in June 2020
09:54 Oil prices declined by 0.1-0.3%
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 06
09:37 SMM rescheduled for 2021
09:21 Baltic Dry Index on May 5
09:08 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Reunion, Mauritius & Tamatave, Madagascar
08:02 Viking Line to open up passenger service again for essential traffic
07:53 24shore and XELLZ Ireland to establish an offshore wind supply base at the port of Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland

2020 May 5

17:50 Crowley signs up to Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress
15:28 Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to phase-in service
14:13 USCG Cutter Midgett completes first operational patrol
13:51 FMC designates Commissioner Sola to lead fact finding focusing on Cruise Line issues
12:42 Petrobras' crude exports in April reached record high
11:12 Metal Shark delivers steel inland towboat to Florida Marine Transporters
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 05

2020 May 4

17:12 Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall
16:28 DNV GL and Alpha Ori sign new MOU to spur digital transformation in shipping
15:37 First 8 jackets arrive at the Port of Nigg for Moray East Offshore Windfarm project
14:49 DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests
14:22 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000 to bring innovative solutions to maritime market
12:50 New ASD-90 tug arrives in Long Beach
11:59 Austal Australia awarded a$324 million contract to build six Cape-class patrol boats
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 04

2020 May 3

16:23 Helsinki Shipyard starts building expedition cruise vessel duo
15:34 Rick Bucher promoted to President of Victaulic
15:02 USCG rescues two kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
14:21 FMC issues new guidance on detention & demurrage
13:16 Latest arrangements of Hong Kong's Marine Department services
12:24 Fred. Olsen launches new ‘Plain Sailing Guarantee’
11:25 USCG coordinates rescue of two British mariners 598 miles off Bermuda

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel