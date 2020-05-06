2020 May 6 16:01

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Seattle with Pacbulk

Diana Shipping Inc. has entered into a time charter contract with Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Seattle. The gross charter rate is US$12,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2021 up to maximum December 31, 2021. The charter commenced on April 27, 2020, the company said in its release.



The “Seattle” is a 179,362 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2011.



This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.32 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.63 years.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.