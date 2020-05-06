2020 May 6 13:31

Regal Princess to call on Rotterdam

On Wednesday the 6th of May the Regal Princess will arrive at 14.00 p.m. at Cruiseport Rotterdam on the Holland Amerikakade, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



The cruise ship is carrying around 940 passengers on board: employees of the Holland America Group from the Netherlands and other European countries. They belong to the crews of a variety of vessels operated by Seabourn, Princess and Holland America Line, as well as other shipping companies. These passengers will be disembarking in Rotterdam and continue their journey home from there.

The ship’s call has been carefully prepared in accordance with RIVM guidelines and approved beforehand by the responsible authorities. The Regal Princess will leave the port on the afternoon of Friday 8 May.

It is expected that more repatriation ships will come to Rotterdam in the coming weeks.