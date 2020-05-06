2020 May 6 11:03

Port of Long Beach joins to SEA-LNG coalition

SEA-LNG welcomes the Port of Long Beach, the USA’s second busiest container port, to its growing membership. The Port of Long Beach is the third North American port to join the coalition and brings SEA-LNG’s count of port members to a total of seven among the top twenty global ports; strategically placed along major trade lanes traversing Asia, Europe and the Middle East, SEA-LNG said in its release.



The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest seaport for container traffic in the United States, handling trade valued at more than $200 billion annually. The port has made dramatic reductions to its local NOx, SOx and diesel particulate emissions since 2005. Its Green Ship Incentive Programme — established as part of the Clean Air Action Plan in collaboration with the Port of Los Angeles — offers financial incentives for ships with the newest engines or an equivalent NOx-reducing technology.

About SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG is a UK-registered not for profit collaborative industry foundation serving the needs of its member organisations committed to furthering the use of LNG as an important, environmentally superior maritime fuel.

SEA-LNG has members across the entire LNG value chain including providers of the product, users, engine and asset suppliers, and class societies. SEA-LNG is already recognised as an International leader in LNG matters. Each member organisation commits mutually agreed human resources, data analysis and knowledge sharing in support of SEA-LNG initiatives and activities and financially contributes via a membership fee. SEA-LNG is guided by a board, which is led by chairman Peter Keller, who was elected as Founding Chairman in 2016.

