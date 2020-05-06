2020 May 6 10:30

APM Terminals Valencia certified as Authorised Economic Operator

APM Terminals Valencia received the internationally recognized security status, Authorized Economic Operator for customs simplification (AEOC) from the EU last month, the company said in its release.



For customers, certification translates into simpler customs procedures, fewer physical and document-based controls, and priority treatment if selected for control. For Marín, "AEO status also means that the controls we have in place minimize delays and enable better planning, better customer service and lower inspection costs."

The terminal also complies with all the safety requirements established in the International Code for the Protection of Ships and Port Facilities (ISPS).

The AEO certification process required the terminals to align a number of procedures to the requirements established by the European Economic Community. "This involved a lot of detailed work as we have always been proactive in the terms of minimizing procedures and making them more efficient," explained Marín.



APM Terminals Valencia’s rail terminal, which connects directly with the national network to meet import or export needs anywhere in the Iberian Peninsula, received AEO certification already in 2016. It offers daily trains to the Madrid area and other regular connections with the main logistics areas of the country.