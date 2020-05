2020 May 6 10:53

Navigation opened in Novgorod and Pskov regions

Aids to navigation were put into operation on waterways of the Novgorod and Pskov regions run by Volga-Baltic Administration on May 1. According to Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), total length of waterways with aids to navigation is 710 km.



Total length of the Volga-Baltic Waterway is 4,926 km. Main route of the VBW: Volga-Baltic Canal, Neva / Malaya Neva / Svir / Volkhov / Neman / Pregolya / Matrosovka / Deima / Vuoksa / Trostyanka rivers, Couronian lagoon, Onezhsky Canal, Ladoga / Chudskoye / Pskovskoye / Beloye lakes.