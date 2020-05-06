-
2020 May 6 12:09
CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to the Middle East and Red Sea
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from May 20th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From all North European ports, Scandinavia & Poland
Destination : To the Middle East & Red Sea Ports
Cargo: Dry only
Amount: USD 150 per container
Date of application: May 20th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM