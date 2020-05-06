2020 May 6 12:09

CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to the Middle East and Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from May 20th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From all North European ports, Scandinavia & Poland

Destination : To the Middle East & Red Sea Ports

Cargo: Dry only

Amount: USD 150 per container

Date of application: May 20th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice