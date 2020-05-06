2020 May 6 08:02

Viking Line to open up passenger service again for essential traffic

As a result of the Finnish government’s decision on May 4, 2020 to gradually ease some of the restrictions related to the Covid-19 coronavirus, starting May 14 Viking Line will open up passenger service again for essential traffic, the company said in its release. Essential traffic includes travel for work and other travel defined by the authorities.

Four of Viking Line’s seven vessels will continue their service between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia.

People will be able to continue travelling as usual between the Finnish mainland and Åland. The new regulations enter into effect on May 14, 2020.

Service between Helsinki and Stockholm will be suspended until at least May 31, 2020. Cruises from Stockholm to Mariehamn with M/S Viking Cinderella will be suspended until at least June 15, 2020. Viking XPRS, which normally operates between Helsinki and Tallinn, will be out of service until at least May 31, 2020.