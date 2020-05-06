  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 6 07:53

    24shore and XELLZ Ireland to establish an offshore wind supply base at the port of Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland

    In early 2020, XELLZ secured approximately 200,000 sqm of land at the port of Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland. XELLZ has now divided the land into zones and the entire area will be known as Rosslare Europort Business Park (EBP). Through its offshore services subsidiary 24shore and XELLZ Ireland, the Dutch company will establish an offshore wind supply base there to serve and support future offshore wind farms, bringing new energy to the region, the company said in its release.

    The EBP area has been divided into five different zones (EBP01, EBP02, EBP03, EBP04, and EBP05) which are all situated alongside the new planned access road to the port. The land adjoins the port area, with direct access to the quay, and will be used for offshore supply base operations including pre-installation assembly and mobilisation.

    The Europort Business Park will become a hive of activity where businesses directly related to the upcoming Offshore Wind Farms (OWF's) can establish themselves. The space offers ample storage and assembly areas to manage the wind turbines, transition pieces and mobilisation equipment. For the future, there is also space available for small to medium enterprises (SME's) interested in providing maintenance, operational, and repair services to this budding renewable energy market.

    The Port of Rosslare will be ready to serve the Irish and the Celtic Sea as well as reaching the UK east coast and continental Europe where many OWF's are planned. 

