  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 5 15:28

    Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to phase-in service

    Carnival Cruise Line advised guests and travel agents of its plan to phase in a resumption in the Company's North American service this summer, beginning on August 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. In connection with this plan, the pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31, the cruise company said on Monday.

    The key elements of this plan include:

    • All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be cancelled.
    • Beginning August 1, we plan to resume cruises on the following ships:
    • Galveston:  Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista
    • Miami:  Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation
    • Port Canaveral:  Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.
    • Other than the above referenced service from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through August 31.
    • All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6.
    • All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be cancelled.

    Impacted guests and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) package, or a full refund.  Booked guests can make their selection online, alleviating the need to contact Carnival’s customer service center, which is still operating in a work-from-home status due to locally-imposed office closures in South Florida.

    "We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests. We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves," the Company said.

Другие новости по темам: Carnival Cruise Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 5

15:28 Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to phase-in service
14:13 USCG Cutter Midgett completes first operational patrol
13:51 FMC designates Commissioner Sola to lead fact finding focusing on Cruise Line issues
12:42 Petrobras' crude exports in April reached record high
11:12 Metal Shark delivers steel inland towboat to Florida Marine Transporters
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 05

2020 May 4

17:12 Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall
16:28 DNV GL and Alpha Ori sign new MOU to spur digital transformation in shipping
15:37 First 8 jackets arrive at the Port of Nigg for Moray East Offshore Windfarm project
14:49 DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests
14:22 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000 to bring innovative solutions to maritime market
12:50 New ASD-90 tug arrives in Long Beach
11:59 Austal Australia awarded a$324 million contract to build six Cape-class patrol boats
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 04

2020 May 3

16:23 Helsinki Shipyard starts building expedition cruise vessel duo
15:34 Rick Bucher promoted to President of Victaulic
15:02 USCG rescues two kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
14:21 FMC issues new guidance on detention & demurrage
13:16 Latest arrangements of Hong Kong's Marine Department services
12:24 Fred. Olsen launches new ‘Plain Sailing Guarantee’
11:25 USCG coordinates rescue of two British mariners 598 miles off Bermuda

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel
11:17 Fincantieri to build the new U.S. Navy frigates

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme
11:09 Maersk Intrepid awarded contract to drill for Martin Linge
10:30 PortMiami keeps goods moving from ship to shelf with new cargo handling equipment
10:08 IMO postpones further meetings due to COVID-19 but begins rescheduling plans
09:42 Three out of five converted VLOCs are no longer operating - BIMCO
09:04 China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel
08:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
07:31 CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF