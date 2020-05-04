2020 May 4 16:28

DNV GL and Alpha Ori sign new MOU to spur digital transformation in shipping

The maritime industry can benefit from digital technologies in a way that can have an immediate and transformative impact on design, operations, business models, and environmental impact. To harness this transformational power, the world’s leading classification society DNV GL and technology company Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they agree to work together to contribute to the marine industry’s ongoing digital transformation. The MOU will also see the companies work together to unlock the benefits of new digital technologies and methods, including sharing data collaboratively, and the creation of frameworks and standards, to develop new and enhance existing products and services.



The MOU is based around the installation of Alpha Ori’s SMARTShip systems on BW LPG vessels, piloting the use of digital technologies to further enhance the relationship between ship operator and class. The following areas have already been identified as potential areas for exploration:

Data exchange for digital class services

Possibilities for continuous assurance

Remote operations and monitoring

“There is a tremendous opportunity for the shipping industry to improve the way it works,” says Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group and BW LPG. “For those who are interested in cost savings on fuel and maintenance, good technology is critical: even the most brilliant captain cannot see every change in the weather; even the most brilliant chief engineer cannot hear every problem in the machinery. For those who are interested in staying ahead of changing environmental legislation and the related cost of financing, automated measurements will provide an indispensable edge. And for those looking to reduce the cost and challenge of physical inspections and service – even in calmer times where there are no restrictions on mobility – digital solutions provide an answer. Smart use of these systems will gradually separate the winners from the losers, and it is encouraging to see leading players like DNV GL and AOT collaborate to accelerate this development.”



“By deploying AOT’s SMARTShip application on a vessel, surveyors can access real-time data,” says Capt. Rajesh Unni, Co-CEO of AOT. “The resulting advantage is that one can remotely access the health of a vessel and verify whether a ship is compliant with IMO 2020 and other regulatory requirements. This digital approach is reliable, efficient, and can improve savings.”



“By working together with leading technology solution providers, alongside owners and operators we can unlock broader maritime digitalisation and build on the value these new technologies generate,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager for South East Asia, Pacific & India at DNV GL Maritime. “At DNV GL we want to continue taking advantage of the opportunities created by digitalization to offer new services and ways of working that enhance quality, are more efficient, and improve our customers’ experiences with class. Of course, with every step towards greater digitalization we must make sure that we are continuing to ensure safe operations at sea, while protecting life, property and the environment.”



As the MOU implementation continues, the partners will look to cover many of the most important emerging areas for maritime digitalization, including remote monitoring and operations, the digital supply chain and predictive maintenance systems.



