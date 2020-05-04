  The version for the print

    DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests

    A serious accident has occurred May 2 on board of offshore installation vessel ‘Orion 1’ at the occasion of and during crane load tests. The vessel is under construction and owned by COSCO (QIDONG) OFFSHORE CO., LTD. The vessel is moored at the quayside at the Liebherr construction yard in Rostock, with the crane undergoing several load tests, DEME said in a press release.

    Reportedly, a few persons suffered minor injuries.

    The vessel is expected for delivery to DEME NV in the second half of May 2020.

    The crane has suffered significant damage, while damage to the crane and the vessel will be investigated in the upcoming days and weeks.

    ABOUT DEME
    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience and has fostered a pioneering approach throughout its history, enabling it to be a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

