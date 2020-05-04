2020 May 4 14:49

DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests

A serious accident has occurred May 2 on board of offshore installation vessel ‘Orion 1’ at the occasion of and during crane load tests. The vessel is under construction and owned by COSCO (QIDONG) OFFSHORE CO., LTD. The vessel is moored at the quayside at the Liebherr construction yard in Rostock, with the crane undergoing several load tests, DEME said in a press release.



Reportedly, a few persons suffered minor injuries.



The vessel is expected for delivery to DEME NV in the second half of May 2020.



The crane has suffered significant damage, while damage to the crane and the vessel will be investigated in the upcoming days and weeks.



