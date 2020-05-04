2020 May 4 12:50

New ASD-90 tug arrives in Long Beach

Foss Maritime said that the Jaime Ann, the first of four new ASD-90 tugs constructed by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders for the Saltchuk family of companies, arrived May 2 in her new homeport of Long Beach. Powerful enough to escort the largest tankers and container ships calling on ports in the U.S. West Coast, Jaime Ann will provide tanker escort and assists for Foss Maritime’s customers in the Ports of LA/Long Beach area.



Along with her 6866 horsepower and 90ST bollard pull, the Jaime Annwas built to the most stringent emission standards. Her two MTU Tier 4 engines meet the EPA’s highest standards, reducing particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions to near zero through a Selective Catalytic Reduction system. The vessel’s upgraded safety features are equally impressive and focus on crew safety on deck, wheelhouse visibility, winch operations and sound abatement in the engine room and staterooms.



“The Jaime Ann was built to satisfy the requirements of the State of California – requirements we believe will soon be required of the rest of the country and the world,” said Janic Trepanier, Foss Maritime Project Manager. “Her innovative design offers greater operating efficiencies by producing lower emissions resulting in less maintenance down time.”



The Jaime Ann is the first of four ASD-90 tugs constructed at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Washington. Her three sisters: the Sarah Averick, the Leisa Florence, and the Rachael Allen are due to deliver this year for service within the Saltchuk Marine family of companies.



“We are excited to see Jaime Ann arrive in her new homeport,” said Jason Childs, CEO of Saltchuk Marine. “Her addition to the Foss fleet demonstrates our continued commitment to our mariners, our customers, the environment, and the State of California.”