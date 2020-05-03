2020 May 3 16:23

Helsinki Shipyard starts building expedition cruise vessel duo

Helsinki Shipyard Oy said that the production of the first vessel of the two luxury expedition cruise vessels ordered from the Company started on May 27. Steel cutting started in safe conditions and as scheduled despite the global situation clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“These two vessels are the first newbuildings of the shipyard that was established in May 2019 and thus they are a very important head start for us. The project progresses according to plan in good cooperation with the Customer”, says Carl-Gustaf Rotkirch, CEO.



These luxury expedition cruise vessels which were ordered from the Helsinki shipyard in the summer 2019 are intended to operate both in the Arctic and Antarctic waters during winter and summer, as well as in the tropical waters during the spring and autumn seasons.



The steel blocks for the vessels are manufactured by the shipyard of Western Baltija Shipbuilding in Klaipeda, Lithuania. A total of 33 outfitted and painted blocks will arrive to us from Klaipeda. The blocks will be transported to Helsinki by sea. ”The shipyard of Western Baltija Shipbuilding is an important partner for us. We have cooperated with them already in several projects”, comments project manager Jonas Packalén. The production at Helsinki Shipyard will start in August, and the hull construction will begin with keel laying in September 2020.”. The start of production was preceded by basic and detail design phases, and procurement has also progressed well.”, added Packalén.



The luxury expedition cruise vessels will be delivered in 2021 and 2022.

Main Particulars of the vessels:

Length – 113 m

Breadth – 20,2 m

Draught – 5,7 m

Cruising speed – 14 knots

Ice class – PC5

Capacity – 157 passengers

Classification – Lloyd’s Register

About Helsinki Shipyard

Helsinki Shipyard Oy is specialized in demanding marine technology and shipbuilding. The shipyard has long experience in designing and building passenger- and cruise vessels. We are also known for the icebreakers and for other special vessels for arctic conditions that we have built. The company was established in May 2019 to continue the shipbuilding activities of Arctech Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.