2020 May 3 15:34

Rick Bucher promoted to President of Victaulic

Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipejoining systems, announced Rick Bucher has been appointed to the position of President and COO, effective immediately. Bucher will continue reporting to John F. Malloy who has served as Chairman, President & CEO for the past 16 years. John will remain Chairman and CEO.



“Rick has demonstrated over a long tenure with Victaulic, the intellectual leadership and emotional skills to be Victaulic President. Innovation has driven Victaulic for 100 years. We like to think about Victaulic celebrating another centennial 100 years from now. If we are able to realize this vision, innovation will surely be a key reason. As President, Rick has the skills to lead Victaulic in this next chapter”, Malloy commented.



Bucher began his career with Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President, Product Development, and rose to the position of Executive Vice President, Technology & Product Development. In June 2019, Rick was named COO. During his 11-year career at Victaulic, Rick has led the design and development efforts of numerous construction industry innovations currently in use worldwide.



“Victaulic’s success has been a result of customer collaboration,” said Rick Bucher, Victaulic President and COO. “Working closely with our customers across the construction industry, Victaulic has responded to their needs through innovation and world-class support. Look inside many of the world’s most challenging projects - from the tallest towers to the deepest mines as well as today’s essential medical and infrastructure construction - Victaulic has been delivering innovative solutions for a demanding world.



We look forward to serving our customers for many years to come.” Rick joined Victaulic after spending 14 years at W.L. Gore, where he worked in industrial and medical

sectors. Dr. Bucher holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in material science and engineering from Rice University and a doctorate in composite materials from Virginia Tech. A materials science engineer by training and an inventor by nature, Bucher holds 21 patents and patent applications.



About Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic has been the originator and world's leading producer of mechanical pipe joining solutions. Victaulic has 14 manufacturing facilities and 29 branches worldwide with nearly 5,000 employees who speak 43 languages across the globe. Used in the most demanding markets, Victaulic innovative piping technologies and services put people to work faster while increasing safety, ensuring reliability and maximizing efficiency. With over 1,900 global patents, Victaulic solutions are at work in more than 140 countries across diverse business lines including oil and gas, chemical, mining, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, military and marine, as well as commercial building and fire protection.