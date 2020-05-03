2020 May 3 13:16

Latest arrangements of Hong Kong's Marine Department services

To align with the announcement made by the Government that public services will resume under a phased approach from May 4, a spokesman for the Marine Department (MD) said today (April 29) that, with the exception of surveying services to be conducted outside Hong Kong, all services of the department will resume starting from May 4.



"For the seafarers' examination and certification services, MD will contact those candidates whose examination dates have been affected and notify them of the updated

examination dates. Suitable adjustments will also be made to the examination arrangements in accordance with the infection control measures implemented", the MD said.