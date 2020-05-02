  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 2 15:21

    Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk

    A host of digital innovations address the growing pressure to increase overall efficiencies and minimize risks within a rapidly evolving supply chain. Supply chain risks have been making headlines recently with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus. In its new report, “The Digital Transformation of Supply Chain,” Lux Research categorizes the supply chain into six distinctive parts: planning and forecasting, purchasing and procurement, inventory, warehousing, transport, and supply chain platforms. The report shows that warehousing and transport have the most innovation activity, while digitization of supply chain platforms will facilitate highly dynamic processes that will shift priorities in planning and forecasting and beyond.

    “Supply chain management challenges come from all directions; upstream, internal, and downstream,” says Jonathan Melnick, Ph.D., Director of Research at Lux. “Companies are facing internal pressures to be more efficient, integrated, and agile and to meet new consumer expectations of increased visibility into products. This is causing a shift in how vendors are evaluated and sourced to meet those expectations.” Traditionally, companies would source preferred vendors at the expense of efficiency and transparency. As more data around vendors and their products become available, digitization gives companies greater insight into better and more dynamic vendor selection. This is enabling sourcing on demand, where new vendors are brought in rapidly, reducing trust and long-standing established vendor relationships.

    Digitization is being used in purchasing and procurement in two key ways: to understand product quality and detect genuine vs. counterfeit products, and to lower transaction costs through increased pricing visibility. “Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, which has made managing risk more challenging. Digitization allows companies to effectively manage this increasing challenge and risk,” Melnick explains. Lux predicts that multiple variables, such as supplier risk, lead time, and variability, will work together to create a dynamic pricing market.

    “Despite all of these advancements, companies and supply chain solution providers will need to integrate previously siloed areas of supply chain management, increasing value and leading to a more optimized and autonomous supply chain,” says Melnick. As companies move toward a zero-inventory manufacturing model, it’s expected that the role of supply chain management will change to include supervision of digital assets along with physical ones.

    About Lux Research
     
    Lux Research is a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through technology innovation. A pioneer in the research industry, Lux uniquely combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success.  

Другие новости по темам: COVID-19, digital transformation, supply chain  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel
11:17 Fincantieri to build the new U.S. Navy frigates

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme
11:09 Maersk Intrepid awarded contract to drill for Martin Linge
10:30 PortMiami keeps goods moving from ship to shelf with new cargo handling equipment
10:08 IMO postpones further meetings due to COVID-19 but begins rescheduling plans
09:42 Three out of five converted VLOCs are no longer operating - BIMCO
09:04 China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel
08:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
07:31 CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover