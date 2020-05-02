2020 May 2 14:47

USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval

Hyde Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calgon Carbon Corporation, said that it has been awarded Type Approval by the United States Coast Guard under 46CFR162.060. Certification under this Type Approval completes the full suite of Type Approvals able to be achieved by a ballast water treatment system and ensures that customers can purchase, install, and use a Hyde GUARDIAN-US treatment system wherever they are discharging their ballast water, anywhere in the world.



Hyde Marine has long been one of the world’s leaders in ballast water treatment (BWT) with more than 500 of its ballast water treatment systems sold to date. “The Hyde GUARDIAN-US is the next evolutionary step not only in the product but also in the entire ballast water treatment industry,” said Chris Todd, Executive Director of Hyde Marine. While the GUARDIAN BWTS has always used space-efficient filtration and ultraviolet disinfection to treat ships’ ballast water to prevent the spread of invasive species from port to port, this new product brings compliance and performance from the background to the forefront.



“The Hyde GUARDIAN-US contains four market-disrupting innovations,” offered Mark Riggio, Senior Market Manager for Hyde Marine’s ballast water business. “The first, and most obvious, is the intuitive user interface.” This interface simplifies operation and automates all processes to ensure that crews do not require hours of training to operate the system. By heavily automating the process, the system can be easily integrated with a vessel’s automation system.



“The system also has been approved with a pioneering dose-based performance algorithm,” continued Riggio. This dose-based approach to treatment allows the GUARDIAN-US to continuously regulate flow and deliver the precise amount of dose required to meet the treatment objectives. This ensures that most water is delivered through the system that is possible for the given conditions.



But perhaps the two most important innovations are the ones that do not involve how the system works at all. “The GUARDIAN control system features a one-of-a-kind Treatment Alarm that instantly lets crews know when a system is operating outside of the performance boundaries tested. While this does not necessarily mean the water is non-compliant, it allows the crew to decide whether to implement contingency measures if they are not sure whether their water is properly treated. And if there are any problems with the system, each GUARDIAN-US is fitted with remote access so we can troubleshoot and, in some cases, even repair the system before the vessel even enters port.”



Having earned their International Maritime Organization (IMO) Type Approval in January, this final certification places the Hyde GUARDIAN-US in the elite group of ballast water treatment systems capable of being installed on any ship, discharging anywhere in the world, from today, into 2021 and beyond.



“The extensive test program we implemented has finally yielded the technology that the market demanded,” says Jim Coccagno, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Calgon Carbon. “It should be no surprise to anyone that as the market is ready to grow, so is Hyde Marine.”



The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BTWS was tested with water containing organism counts far exceeding IMO and USCG requirements and was tested with the most demanding water conditions to challenge the limits of system performance. Perhaps most importantly, the GUARDIAN-US delivers all these disrupting innovations in a package that still features one of the smallest footprints in the market.



About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.



Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.



Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation, and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.



Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.



About Hyde Marine

Hyde Marine is part of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies LLC. With more than 100 years in the maritime industry and pioneering development of ballast water treatment technologies, Hyde Marine has become the leading U.S. manufacturer and educator regarding regulations, technologies, installation experiences, and challenges facing this sector. Since its initial launch in 1998, the Hyde GUARDIAN® BWTS has emerged as an industry leader featuring mechanical separation with filtration followed by UV disinfection – with more than 500 Hyde GUARDIAN units sold to date for installation in various ship types and sizes around the world.