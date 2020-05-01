2020 May 1 13:09

MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020

MSC Cruises announced a further extension of the halting of all its cruise departures fleet-wide through to 10 July, the company said in its release.

MSC Cruises is offering guests affected by this measure a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) where they have the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice – on any ship, for any itinerary -- through to the end of 2021.

In addition, for all guests who are currently booked with MSC Cruises between 11 July through 30 September 2020 the Company today announced that these bookings will now be covered under an extension of its Flexible Cruise Programme.

MSC Cruises’ Flexible Cruise Programme allows guests who are already booked on an MSC Cruises ship, either directly or through a travel agent, to reschedule their cruise to a future departure date through to 31 December 2021. Guests and their travel agents will be able to transfer any such bookings at no cost, now also to any ship with any itinerary in the MSC Cruises fleet.

The Company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to 29 May.