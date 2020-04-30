2020 April 30 18:00

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59

It is the shipyard’s first delivery this year

On 29 April 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and State Transport Leasing Company signed the acceptance/delivery certificate for the dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 named Pola Maria, says press center of the shipyard.

It is the fifth ship in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design and the first one delivered to the customer this year.



In March 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo signed a contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design. In September 2019, the company signed a new agreement for an option to sign agreements on construction of additional 20 ships. Earlier, the shipyard delivered two series of RSD59 ships numbering five and four units accordingly.

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal. They are self-propelled cargo ships of sea/river class with two cargo holds.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related links:

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Pola Maria of Project RSD59 >>>>

Krasnoye Sormovo to build nine dry cargo carries under contract with State Transport Leasing Company >>>>