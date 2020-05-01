  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 1 09:04

    China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel

    China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI) has ordered 6 × MAN 12V32/44CR main engines in connection with the building of a new 5,000-tonne floating installation crane vessel - already christened 'Les Alizés' - for Jan De Nul Group, an international maritime construction expert, MAN said in its release.

    Delivering a cumulative output of 43,200 kW, the common-rail engines will each feature an enhanced, MAN-supplied SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system for IMO Tier III-compliance, and will also meet the even-stricter Euro Stage V-compliant NOx-emission limit.

    The enhanced NOx-reduction rate is essential for the newbuilding to fulfill the exacting ULEV (Ultra Low Emission vessel) standard for better air quality, characterised by very low NOx and particle emissions. Les Alizés will be built at CMHI's shipyard in Jiangsu province, eastern China, and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

    Jan De Nul Group is a world leader in dredging and offshore technology and operates a modern and versatile fleet of dredging and offshore-installation vessels that currently features over 90 MAN engines.

    MAN Energy Solutions states that several of the 32/44CR's unique features were important in it being choosen for the project. Accordingly, the engines will be delivered with the company's innovative ECOMAP feature. The CR-system's flexibility permits the engine to be programmed to run along different fuel-consumption-versus-power characteristics, with each having its efficiency optimum at a different load point. Another key 32/44CR characteristic is that high engine-output is available even at high ambient temperatures, as well as at the high exhaust-gas back-pressures resulting from the extensive exhaust-gas treatment equipment, which is mandatory for the ULEv notation.

    NEW GENERATION LES ALIZS' genesis stems from the global trend within the offshore wind-energy segment for increasingly larger wind turbines. These can be more than 270 metres high - with blades up to 120 metres long - and can be mounted on foundations weighing up to 2,500 tonnes: dimensions that current offshore installation vessels have trouble installing. Les Alizés will be in a super-size class of its own, capable of building the next generation of offshore wind farms but whose crane - with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes and equally impressive lifting heights - also renders her capable of decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

    ABOUT Jan De Nul Group

    Jan De Nul Group shapes water and land. Worldwide. From complex offshore services for oil and gas and renewables, to large dredging and both land and coastal reclamation projects, to challenging civil construction programmes. Well integrated competences and investments lead to creative, sustainable and innovative solutions. In this way Jan De Nul Group delivers results that produce satisfied customers. Building a better future. - www.jandenul.com [1] _The __12V32/44CR__ engine_ __ _Graphical rendering of 'Les Alizés' (picture courtesy Jan De Nul Group)_ For further News and Information visit us: https://www.man-es.com/company/press-releases [2] MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow's challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. Our after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centres to our customers all over the world.

Другие новости по темам: CMHI, MAN, Jan De Nul  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme
11:09 Maersk Intrepid awarded contract to drill for Martin Linge
10:30 PortMiami keeps goods moving from ship to shelf with new cargo handling equipment
10:08 IMO postpones further meetings due to COVID-19 but begins rescheduling plans
09:42 Three out of five converted VLOCs are no longer operating - BIMCO
09:04 China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel
08:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
07:31 CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover
12:03 Xeneta container rates alert: proactive strategies from carriers help ocean freight rates stand strong in face of Coronavirus
11:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:45 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia
10:23 Oil prices recover by 2-11%
10:04 KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway