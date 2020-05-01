2020 May 1 09:04

China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel

China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI) has ordered 6 × MAN 12V32/44CR main engines in connection with the building of a new 5,000-tonne floating installation crane vessel - already christened 'Les Alizés' - for Jan De Nul Group, an international maritime construction expert, MAN said in its release.

Delivering a cumulative output of 43,200 kW, the common-rail engines will each feature an enhanced, MAN-supplied SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system for IMO Tier III-compliance, and will also meet the even-stricter Euro Stage V-compliant NOx-emission limit.

The enhanced NOx-reduction rate is essential for the newbuilding to fulfill the exacting ULEV (Ultra Low Emission vessel) standard for better air quality, characterised by very low NOx and particle emissions. Les Alizés will be built at CMHI's shipyard in Jiangsu province, eastern China, and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Jan De Nul Group is a world leader in dredging and offshore technology and operates a modern and versatile fleet of dredging and offshore-installation vessels that currently features over 90 MAN engines.

MAN Energy Solutions states that several of the 32/44CR's unique features were important in it being choosen for the project. Accordingly, the engines will be delivered with the company's innovative ECOMAP feature. The CR-system's flexibility permits the engine to be programmed to run along different fuel-consumption-versus-power characteristics, with each having its efficiency optimum at a different load point. Another key 32/44CR characteristic is that high engine-output is available even at high ambient temperatures, as well as at the high exhaust-gas back-pressures resulting from the extensive exhaust-gas treatment equipment, which is mandatory for the ULEv notation.

NEW GENERATION LES ALIZS' genesis stems from the global trend within the offshore wind-energy segment for increasingly larger wind turbines. These can be more than 270 metres high - with blades up to 120 metres long - and can be mounted on foundations weighing up to 2,500 tonnes: dimensions that current offshore installation vessels have trouble installing. Les Alizés will be in a super-size class of its own, capable of building the next generation of offshore wind farms but whose crane - with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes and equally impressive lifting heights - also renders her capable of decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

ABOUT Jan De Nul Group

Jan De Nul Group shapes water and land. Worldwide. From complex offshore services for oil and gas and renewables, to large dredging and both land and coastal reclamation projects, to challenging civil construction programmes. Well integrated competences and investments lead to creative, sustainable and innovative solutions. In this way Jan De Nul Group delivers results that produce satisfied customers. Building a better future. - www.jandenul.com