2020 May 1 08:04

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond June 30th, 2020:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To China and North & South Asia base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond June 30th, 2020

Amounts: USD 1,250 per 20’ST / USD 1,550 per 40’ST / USD 1,550 per 40’HC