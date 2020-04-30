  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 30 17:27

    RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait

    ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre today issued an INCIDENT ALERT on incidents involving ships while underway in the EASTBOUND LANE OF SINGAPORE STRAIT.
    During 16-30 Apr 20, three incidents of armed robbery against ships occurred on board ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait. Some engine spares were stolen in one incident, and nothing was reported stolen in the other two incidents. In all three incidents, there was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew.

    With these three incidents, a total of 12 incidents have been reported in the Singapore Strait since January 2020. Of these, 11 incidents occurring in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait and one incident in the precautionary area in the Singapore Strait. Refer to map next page on the approximate location of the 12 incidents that occurred during January-April 2020.

    The ReCAAP ISC had issued five Incident Alerts in 2019 and two Incident Alerts in 2020 on incidents occurred to ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait. A total of 31 incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait in 2019; of which 17 incidents occurred to ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait, and 14 incidents in the westbound lane. The ReCAAP ISC is concerned with the continued occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait. All ships are advised to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal State. Ship master and crew are to keep abreast of the latest situation (at www.recaap.org) and tune-in to advisories and navigational broadcasts announced by the authorities. The ReCAAP ISC urges the littoral States to increase patrols and enforcement in their respective waters, strengthen coordination among them and promote information sharing on incidents and criminal groups involved in order to make more arrests.  

    Details of Incidents:
    The ReCAAP Focal Point (Singapore) reported to the ReCAAP ISC three incidents that occurred between 16 Apr 20 and 30 Apr 20 while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait. The details of the incidents are described as follows:
    a. On 16 Apr 20 at about 0100 hrs, bulk carrier, Palais was en route from Singapore to China and underway at about 3.2 nm north of Nongsa Point, Pulau Batam, Indonesia when the master of the bulk carrier reported to Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) East on the sighting of three perpetrators at the stern of the ship. The master raised the alarm and a search on board the ship was conducted to locate the perpetrators, but with no sighting of them. There was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew. The master reported that the crew was safe and some engine spare parts were stolen. The Singapore Police Coast Guard and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) were informed; and the Indonesian authorities were notified. A safety navigational broadcast was initiated to alert mariners.
    b. On 22 Apr 20 at about 2309 hrs, bulk carrier, Horizon II was en route from Singapore to Vietnam and underway at about 2.9 nm north of Nongsa Point, Pulau Batam, Indonesia when two perpetrators were sighted at the stern deck of the ship. One of the perpetrators was armed with a knife. The general alarm was raised and the crew mustered at the bridge. The master reported the incident to Singapore VTIS. A safety navigational broadcast was initiated. The RSN’s Maritime Security Task Force (MSTF), Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Indonesian authorities were notified. The master deviated Horizon II back to the port of Singapore and requested assistance from the authorities to conduct search on board for the perpetrators. Upon arrival in Singapore, the Singapore Police Coast Guard officers boarded Horizon II and conducted a search. There was no sighting of the perpetrators on board. The crew was not injured and nothing was stolen.
    c. On 30 Apr 20 at about 0515 hrs, tanker, Chem Ranger departed the port of Singapore for Ulsan, Republic of Korea and underway at about 6.2 nm northwest of Tanjung Tondong, Pulau Bintan, Indonesia when three perpetrators were sighted in the engine room. The general alarm was raised and crew mustered. The master reported the incident to Singapore VTIS. A safety navigational broadcast was initiated. The RSN’s MSTF, Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Indonesian authorities were notified. The master deviated Chem Ranger back to the port of Singapore and requested assistance from the authorities to conduct search on board for the perpetrators. Upon arrival in Singapore, the Singapore Police Coast Guard officers boarded Chem Ranger and conducted a search. There was no sighting of the perpetrators on board. The crew was not injured and nothing was stolen.

