  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 30 17:49

    Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon

    The first release of young salmon produced at a specialized fish-breeding farm by order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch Eastern Directorate was held on April 22, 2020, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    This environmental event has been delivered within the compensation measures taken to prevent damage caused to water bioresources and their habitat during repair dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Nakhodka in 2018.

    The release of over 121,300 specimens of young salmon with the average weight of 1.1 grams to the Lidovka River was attended by representatives of state supervisory agencies.

    The Eastern Directorate of the Far Eastern Basin Branch spent over 727,500 Rubles to produce and release young salmon.

    In 2020 another release of young salmon is scheduled in order to compensate for damage caused during dredging operations in the water areas of Berth No. 1 and Berth No. 2 of the seaport of Vladivostok in 2018-2019.

Другие новости по темам: environment, Far East, Rsmorport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover
12:03 Xeneta container rates alert: proactive strategies from carriers help ocean freight rates stand strong in face of Coronavirus
11:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:45 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet completes visit to Australia
10:23 Oil prices recover by 2-11%
10:04 KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway
09:46 Baltic Dry Index on April 28
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 29
09:18 Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements
09:01 Corona crisis causes Meyer Turku to start negotiations to lay off people
08:05 SCHOTTEL to power next service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
07:55 Torvald Klaveness announces launching of fifth CLEANBU vessel MV Bangus

2020 April 28

18:37 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces concluding a 9-12 months time charter on one CLEANBU vessel
18:01 Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet
17:45 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to carry out special trip on the Riga – Stockholm route on 29-30 April 2020
17:06 REMAIN introduces remainMybox to fully digitize its business processes
16:47 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Fincantieri: Genoa has its own ship-bridge