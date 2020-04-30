2020 April 30 17:49

Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon

The first release of young salmon produced at a specialized fish-breeding farm by order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch Eastern Directorate was held on April 22, 2020, Rosmorport says in a press release.

This environmental event has been delivered within the compensation measures taken to prevent damage caused to water bioresources and their habitat during repair dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Nakhodka in 2018.

The release of over 121,300 specimens of young salmon with the average weight of 1.1 grams to the Lidovka River was attended by representatives of state supervisory agencies.

The Eastern Directorate of the Far Eastern Basin Branch spent over 727,500 Rubles to produce and release young salmon.

In 2020 another release of young salmon is scheduled in order to compensate for damage caused during dredging operations in the water areas of Berth No. 1 and Berth No. 2 of the seaport of Vladivostok in 2018-2019.