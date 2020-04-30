2020 April 30 18:37

COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority

Ronald Paul, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, will be retiring from senior management in September of this year, after eight years in this role, the company said in its release. At the request of the Supervisory Board, Mr Paul will remain available as an adviser to the Port Authority for another six months. He will be supporting the company with a number of dossiers, including the current public health crisis and its consequences. Ronald Paul will be taking leave of the Port Authority after more than 35 years in its service.



